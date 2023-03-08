Stop neglecting coloured communities, Westbury tells Lesufi

Residents of the Westbury area pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to solve the unemployment crisisthey say is at the root of crime in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Westbury said that most social ills in the community are a result of unemployment at an imbizo on Tuesday.

Residents were talking to the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at a Crime Prevention Imbizo.

The imbizo followed an upsurge gang-related shootings in the area that have increased the anxieties of those who live in the area.

In February, 13 people in Westbury were shot - resulting in at least two deaths - in different incidents.

The Crime Prevention Imbizo painted a picture of the brutal reality for the community.

With tears in her eyes as she walked to the podium, Westbury resident Melissa Davids said she couldn't bare the sight of politicians who delivered empty promises.

She knelt to the floor, urging Lesufi to find solutions to the unemployment crisis in the area which she said was the cause of the high level of crime.

“We want to work - I can tell you that. We want to do [recreational] activities - but nothing is coming to us.”

She told the Lesufi that the government must prioritise coloured communities in addition to other in-need areas.

“It was not only Nelson Mandela - Ashley Kriel also fought during the apartheid era."

Westbury is one of severalcommunities in Johannesburg that has been calling for a solution to crimes including gangsterism and drug abuse.