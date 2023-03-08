We'll march to Wits VC's house again if we need to, says SRC leader

A week ago, students began with protest, demanding those with historic debt be allowed to register among other things.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Wits SRC (Students' Representative Council) president Aphiwe Mnyamana has vowed to march on Vice-Chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi's home again if necessary.

On Sunday night, they marched on Vilakazi’s home, a move that has been criticised by some.

But Mnyamana, who is currently suspended, insisted that they didn’t go too far.

"It did not go too far. The reason we went to the VC’s house was to get the VC’s attention because the VC has been ignoring us. Even now the VC is ignoring us. We were peaceful, and no house was burnt. I have said the march must be peaceful and the march has been peaceful. So, we did not go too far. So, if that means we have to do that again to get the VC’s attention, we will do it again."

The SRC has now announced a 24-hour “ceasefire” which Mnyamana said they hoped would make it possible for them to meet with Vilakazi. If not, though, he said they would continue the protest action on Thursday.

"Hence today we said we're going to ceasefire and allow the VC to meet us because the VC says there must be no protest. So, we are acting in that way. We not protesting today, we want the VC to address our issues. That’s what we want. So, if the VC fails to do that, it means he doesn’t want to end the protest. If the VC doesn’t meet us today, tomorrow the protest is going to continue up until the VC agrees to meet all SRC members."