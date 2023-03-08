WC sets aside R3 billion to upgrade water infrastructure over next 3 years

The province's Water and Sanitation Department head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said load that shedding had severely impacted water treatment pumps and bulk storage reservoirs in the province.

CAPE TOWN - About R3 billion has been set aside for the next three years to fix and upgrade water infrastructure in the Western Cape.

The province's Water and Sanitation Department head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa revealed this at a briefing on Wednesday.

Bila-Mupariwa said that load shedding had severely impacted water treatment pumps and bulk storage reservoirs in the province.

She added that climate change puts additional pressure on already stressed water resources in the Western Cape.

"This no doubt puts pressure on water availability, accessibility, quality as well as the demand."

