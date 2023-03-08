WATCH: Electricity Minister dances with enough energy to power South Africa

Go

A video of our new Minister of Electricity tearing up the dance floor is going viral on social media.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa busting a move. Picture: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter
08 March 2023 15:39

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

  • A video of the Minister of Electricity dancing has gone viral

  • South Africans are hoping he brings this same amount of energy to fix our electricity crisis

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/ 702

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa's new Electricity Minister.

Since then he has caught the attention of South Africans who have been watching his dance moves online.

Ramokgopa’s viral moves also serve as a reminder that once something is on the internet, it is there to stay.

