WATCH: Blessed at a protest! Couple serenaded by striking Nehawu members

A couple that hoped to tie the knot at home affairs in Cape Town on Tuesday were unexpectedly serenaded by Nehawu-members in a moment of levity during the cost of living crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – Despite the gravity of the causes driving National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union's (Nehawu) intensified strike action, one couple hoping to get married at home affairs on Tuesday experienced goodwill from protesting public servants.

Workers affiliated to the union are demanding a 10% salary increase in the face of a government offer of 4.7%.

Protests intensified overnight across the country, notably in the major metros of Durban and Johannesburg.

But one couple experienced the humanity of the protesters, when Nehawu-members sang wedding songs for the couple.

Although it is unclear whether the couple, who were apparently unaware of the protest, actually managed to get married, they were certainly dressed for the occasion.

This was enough to prompt the sweet gesture - a moment of hope during what could be a protracted battle.

