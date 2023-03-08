Truck driver linked to massive Durban pile-up to remain in jail

Sithulile Zulu was charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver after the accident. He is facing charges linked to the over 40 vehicle accidents that left many cars damaged.

JOHANNESBURG - The 22-year-old tipper truck driver linked to the massive Durban crash on the M41 on Monday will remain behind bars for now while the State conducts more investigations.

The court said that it still needed to verify his documents, including his driver’s licence.

Zulu, who initially fled the scene of the accident, handed himself over to police on Monday night.

State prosecutor Seema Reddy said that the State still had to verify Zulu’s home address.

"At this stage your worship the accused’s address has not been verified, he has provided an address outside the Durban area, which the investigating officers need to verify. Your worship, the profiling of the accused has not been done."

The matter will return to court next week Wednesday for bail proceedings.