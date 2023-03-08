Scopa: AG's office must explain how it missed R1bn in monthly losses at Eskom

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said that the Auditor-General’s office had to explain how it missed a billion rand in monthly losses at the power utility, as alleged by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) said that the Auditor-General’s office had to explain how it missed a billion rand in monthly losses at the power utility, as alleged by former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

Scopa resolved on Wednesday to invite De Ruyter to share more details about the corruption allegations he made in an explosive interview with eNCA last month.

But it said that an inquiry would be necessary to get to the bottom of all the claims.

In 2017, Parliament’s public enterprises committee initiated an inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

Now Scopa said that another inquiry was needed to probe the corruption allegations made by De Ruyter.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa: "The interview opens a door and there are issues he raises in the interview which contradict things he has said before us here on numerous occasions. So that clarity is important before we assume that the matter is receiving the necessary attention before law enforcement agencies."

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Bheki Hadebe, who requested De Ruyter’s appearance, said that other agencies needed to explain their role too.

"The Auditor-General South Africa has been auditing the finances. Were they aware of these irregularities in terms of R1 billion going missing on a monthly basis?"

Scopa will meet next week to formulate a plan for launching an inquiry.