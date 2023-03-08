Police seize illegal firearms during raid to root out drugs

Amabherethe raided a crime and drug-troubled area of Westbury after ten people were shot and two killed within a span of four days in a suspected ongoing drug war.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspected illegal firearms have been seized by police during the first day of house raids in the crime and drug-troubled area of Westbury, West of Joburg.

The raids follow the recent visit of Police Minister Bheki Cele, who promised residents that more police resources will be allocated to the area.

Last month, ten people were shot and two killed within a span of four days in what police suspect is an ongoing drug war.

The South African Tactical Response Team, otherwise known as amabherethe, arrived in the suburb of Westbury on Wednesday.

The elite crime-fighting task force was expected to be stationed in Westbury for the next couple of days.

Their mandate from Police Minister Bheki Cele is to root out drugs and drug dealers in the area.

The police on Wednesday began conducting raids on the Gregory Flats, where they seized several suspected firearms and made a few arrests.

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines said they welcomed the much-needed intervention by police in their community.