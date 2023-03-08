Phaala to visit Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to asses impact of Nehawu strike

Operations at the hospital came to a halt on Wednesday and patients were turned away because there was no staff available to attend to them.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla is set to visit Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital at 8pm on Wednesday night to assess the impact of the strike action by members of health workers' union, Nehawu.

Workers affiliated to the union were protesting outside the hospital on Wednesday over a wage increase of at least 10%.

However, the government is offering a 4.7% increase.

The minister's spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "The Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaala will tonight conduct a site visit to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg to assess the impact of violent and disruptive actions by striking members of Nehawu."

