NMB residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels dip below 12%

Mayor Retief Odendaal said that drastic times called for drastic measures.

CAPE TOWN – Residents in the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay are being encouraged to save water in order to avoid “Day Zero”.

This is as the region deals with extended drought, currently in its eighth year.

Critically low dam levels have forced the metro to come up with a number of water-saving initiatives, which include the new "don't flush in a rush" challenge.

“Our drought is very serious here at Nelson Mandela Bay. Our combined dam levels have now dropped below 12% and therefore it is very serious.”

Odendaal said extraordinary steps must be taken to force water demand down.

“The reality is that our rainy season is still to come. It’s normally August, September but we have to get the dams to last that long, therefore we have to ensure that we get demand down.”