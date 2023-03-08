'We will not retreat': Nehawu protests to continue until salary demands met

Amid a cost of living crisis and a large budget deficit, Nehawu members are demanding a 10% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) says it will continue its nationwide protest indefinitely until government accepts its demands.

On Wednesday morning, the trade union’s members protested at three major Gauteng hospitals.

Pictures emerged on social media of burning tyres, and a barricade outside the gates of the Tembisa hospital.

It’s understood some nightshift workers were prevented from leaving the facility.

Protests were also underway at the Charlotte Maxeke and Pholosong hospitals.

The workers’ union appealed a strike interdict and went ahead with their wage strike on Monday, demanding a 10% salary increase.

Meanwhile, government has offered 4.7% increase.

Nehawu spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi said Tembisa Hospital is not the only workplace affected.

“So it’s not just a matter of Tembisa only, all our members have withdrawn their labour in workplaces across the country at be it in health, education, justice, home affairs all of those workplaces that we have got.”

He said union members would not back down: “We are waging this strike, and we are not going to retreat anytime soon, up until government accedes to our demands and we are more resolute on that.”