Nehawu to continue protesting outside govt offices for the rest of the week

Union members have been protesting since Monday, saying that they would not back down until their 10% wage demand was met.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Health workers union Nehawu said that it would continue to protest outside government offices for the rest of the week.

Union members have been protesting since Monday.

The industrial action has led to the disruption of services at a number of health facilities.

The union said that they would not back down until their 10% wage increase demand was met.

After a long day of protests and having patients being turned away at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, the situation is expected to remain the same in the coming days.

Patients said that the protest was compromising their health, as they could not collect their medication.

The union's regional chairperson, Wanda Pendu, said that the industrial action would continue as the proposed wage increase by the government was not enough to accommodate their needs.

"They give us R1,000. That does not talk to baseline pension. We are struggling from where we are," Pendu said.

Meanwhile, the Health spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said that the no work, no pay policy would apply as workers were not on the premises.

"The no work, no pay rule will apply in this particular instance, given the applicable laws that should be put in place in environments like this."

Patients have been told to return on Thursday to check if they can be assisted.

Meanwhile, Nehawu in the Western Cape said that the government had no respect for the public service workers.

Union members said that they had been informed that the R1,000 cash benefit government offered them in 2021 during the last wage talks would no longer be available.

The Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council has called both the union and the employer to head back to the negotiation table.

Over 400 public workers moved from one health facility to the other in Khayelitsha.

The crowd also protested outside government offices in the area, disrupting operations.

The provincial Nehawu secretary, Baxolile Mali, said that the workers were tired of the abusive government.

"On the first of April that R1,000 which was given, the employer says it was an increase, which we call cash gratuity, given in 2021, they are now taking it away, that's what is going to be lost by workers."

The Nehawu-affiliated public service workers said that they would continue with their strike throughout this week.

