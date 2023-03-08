Mbalula warns ANC deployees to shape up or face consequences

President Cyril Ramaphosa shuffled his cabinet on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned ANC government deployees to shape up or ship out.

He was speaking at an ANC Youth League breakfast fundraiser on Wednesday.

Mbalula told those gathered at the event that the reason its ministers had not been properly held to account was due to its weak headquarters.

His comments follow President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle this week.

Mbalula said that those who did not perform must know that their days were numbered.

"You can't have a minister of energy and we don't know whether there is a minister or not [and then] the president must be the one who addresses issues. No. Ministers must jerk up their act. If you don't work, we will be sitting on you."