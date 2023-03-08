Makwarela insists he's still the mayor of Tshwane

Makwarela said city manager, Johann Mettler, does not have the authority to disqualify him as a councillor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People's (Cope's) Dr Murunwa Makwarela said he is still the executive mayor of the Tshwane metro municipality.

On Tuesday, Tshwane’s city manager, Johann Mettler released a statement that said Makwarela had been disqualified as a councillor.

Mettler said Makwarela was disqualified in terms of a clause in the constitution that prevents people who are 'unrehabilitated insolvents' from holding public office.

Following overnight talks with the executive council of his party, Makwarela said he was going to be fighting for the executive mayor position.

In a written response to Eyewitness News, Makwarela said Mettler does not have the authority to disqualify him.

He added that he is not an employee of the municipality, but an elected official, so only the electoral commission can disqualify him.

He added that a sitting mayor can only be removed by council through a motion of no confidence.

Makwarela said he did declare his insolvency status to his party, however, he did not say whether he has been rehabilitated.

Makwarela has received support from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane, who have urged him to stay on as mayor and fight the disqualification in court.