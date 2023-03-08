Little Ashford Preschool breaks silence following death of Kganya Mokhele (3)

Kganya Mokhele succumbed to severe injuries after a bookshelf fell on him at Little Ashford Preschool.

JOHANNESBURG - Little Ashford Preschool has broken its silence following the death of Kganya Mokhele, who succumbed to severe injuries after a bookshelf fell on him at the facility in Bedfordview on Wednesday.

Kganya’s family said that the toddler was seen on CCTV footage reaching for a toy on the massive structure when it collapsed on top of him.

It's understood that school staff moved him to the sick bay before paramedics arrived.

He later died at the Linksfield Hospital.

#AshfordPreSchool | Little Kganya’s dad, Ntaote Mokhele details the toddler’s final moments, after fighting for access to cctv footage. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/yuduMMp9lh ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2023

#AshfordPreSchool | A few EFF members are at the scene threatening to call for back up if the school refuses to release CCTV footage. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/T6xvOWZHZL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2023

Group CEO at little Ashford Cedric Ntumba said that an internal investigation would look at the school's overall response to Kganya's accident.

This includes a probe into whether staff followed the school's health policies when responding to a medical emergency, as well as how long it took for officials to call first responders.

The Mokhele family claimed that there were at least four teachers where the tragedy happened, sparking outrage.

Despite what the family said was mounting evidence of negligence on the part of the school, Ntumba has called for space and time to allow for investigations to be concluded.

"Different sets of circumstances require different actions. Some of the information that has been shared here is information that I need to be able to go back and interrogate with the rest of our teams," Ntumba said.

Moments after Ntumba agreed to be transparent with the media, he refused to open the door to the classroom where little Kganya was injured before his death.

VIDEO: Gauteng Education MEC visits Little Ashford Preschool following Kganya Mokhele's death