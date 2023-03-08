IEC gives Cope 21 days to replace Makwarela as councillor in Tshwane council

Newly-elected mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified as a councillor following news that he was declared insolvent by a court of law in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has given Congress of the People (Cope) 21 days to replace Dr Murunwa Makwarela’s proportional representative (PR) councillor seat in the Tshwane Municipality.

Makwarela was disqualified as a councillor after failing to prove that he was a rehabilitated insolvent.

Makwarela’s disqualification has also cut short his 7-day reign as Executive Mayor as only a councillor can assume the position.

The Electoral Commission said the City Manager Johann Mettler has the authority to disqualify councillors who do not meet the constitutional requirements to hold public office.

Dr Murunwa Makwarela, along with the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane has accused Mettler of stepping out of his mandate by unilaterally disqualifying Makwarela.

In a statement, the IEC said the primary responsibility of vetting councillors falls with their respective political parties.

It said that it has officially declared a vacancy for a PR seat in the Tshwane council belonging to cope.

The commission said Cope has 21 days to provide it with a name for a replacement – failing which, it will declare the name at the top of their existing candidate list as an elected councillor.