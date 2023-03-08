IEC confirms Murunwa Makwarela is no longer Tshwane's mayor

The Electoral Commission established that Murunwa Makwarela was disqualified as a PR councillor in the City of Tshwane, which meant he could not be the metro's executive mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that Dr Murunwa Makwarela is no longer a PR councillor in the Tshwane municipality.

This effectively means Makwarela is no longer the Executive Mayor, since only councillors can assume the position.

Makwarela was disqualified by city manager Johann Mettler in terms of the Constitution provision that an unrehabilitated insolvent cannot hold public office.

The IEC's deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery said they had to de-register Makwarela on their database as a councillor.

"I confirm there is a vacancy declared against this particular name of the councillor. In my understanding and logic... you can’t declare a vacancy and a person remains in office - you vacate office before even the declaration is done."

Mosery said it was the duty of either the municipal manager, Co-operative Governance MEC or speaker to verify whether councillors met all constitutional requirements to serve in public office.