Govt risking lives by rejecting 10% wage increase demand, says Nehawu

Nurses affiliated with Nehawu protested outside Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday, in a bid to be granted a 10% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that the government was placing lives at risk by refusing to meet the union's demand for a 10% salary increase.

The government has offered public servants 4.7% amid a cost of living crisis, saying that it cannot afford anything more than this.

Nurses affiliated with Nehawu protested outside Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday, in a bid to be granted a 10% wage increase.

The Hawks have investigated corruption allegations at the hospital following the murder of a whistleblower.

Read: Hawks to comb through Tembisa Hospital data seized in fraud & corruption probe

Nehawu members upped the ante, intensifying protest action as part of the unprotected strike on Wednesday, saying that they would not return to work until the government amended its wage offer.

Nehawu’s chairperson in Ekurhuleni, Sibusiso Valashiya, said that Tembisa Hospital had a shortage of nurses, and the protest could have a severe impact on the medical facility.

"We tend to pay more attention at things in the far end. We forget that workers will not just wake up and decide to strike. If we want to blame anyone for the loss of lives at the hospital, it must be the government and not workers."