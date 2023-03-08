Gauteng Education MEC visits Little Ashford Preschool following toddler's death

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said that the department would spare no resources in its investigations into the death of three-year-old Kganya Mokhele following a freak accident at Little Ashford Preschool. The toddler succumbed to severe injuries after a 2-metre-tall bookshelf collapsed on him at the school on Tuesday. He was allegedly reaching for a toy when the structure gave way.