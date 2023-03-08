Former student leader shot dead outside MUT, police investigating

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old was shot six times outside campus premises, dying on the scene.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a former student leader outside the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the victim was assisting a group of students at the university entrance when the incident occurred.

The 31-year-old was shot six times and died on the scene. The gunmen fled the scene.

Police said that they are following up on all leads.

“Police in Umlazi are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred on 7 March 2023 on Mangosuthu Highway. It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects,” said KZN police spokesperson, Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

The latest shooting is believed to be the second such incident outside the university premises in the last months.

Attempts to get comment from MUT were unsuccessful.