Eskom downgrades power cuts to stage 4 as more generating units come back online

Eskom has downgraded stage 5 load shedding to stage 4 until further notice.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has downgraded stage 5 load shedding to stage 4 until further notice.

The reduction of the intensity has been owed to generating units at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba power stations returning to service.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The nation has been contending with the worst bout of rolling power cuts in our democratic history.



President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday appointed Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as the minister of electricity, with the aim of resolving the load shedding crisis.