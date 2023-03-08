EC ANC recalls Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati

The party said that the decision was taken after consideration and assessment of the performance of the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial working committee (PWC) said that it had recalled Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality mayor, Xola Pakati.

The ANC insists that its approach to the matter was informed by the interests of the broader community.

It added that a thorough internal consultation process was followed.