EC ANC recalling Buffalo City mayor Pakati just a political manoeuvre, says DA

The ANC Eastern Cape’s provincial working committee said that an assessment into the metro's performance resulted in the decision taken.

EAST LONDON - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Buffalo City Metro said that the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape was being disingenuous.

The party’s statement comes after the ANC announced that it would recall Xola Pakati as the mayor.

It cited a lack of service delivery as the reason for the move.

The ANC Eastern Cape’s provincial working committee said that an assessment into the metro's performance resulted in the decision taken.

It added that there were three potential candidates it had identified to replace Pakati.

But the DA in the metro said that the reason given for Pakati's recall was untrue.

Buffalo City Metro DA caucus leader Sue Bentley said that the move was nothing more than a political manoeuvre.

"It’s been obvious to us that since Princess Faku replaced Mayor Xola Pakati as the chairperson of the ANC Rubusana Region that there have been intense internal ANC factional battles to the detriment of the running of the metro."