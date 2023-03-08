Cosatu condemns 'disruptive' behaviour of striking Nehawu workers

The trade union federation has called for its members to conduct themselves in a peaceful and disciplined manner.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has condemned the violent and disruptive behaviour of striking healthcare workers affiliated with the National Education Allied and Health Workers (Nehawu).

Hospitals and clinics across the country, including Charlotte Maxeke and Pholofong hospitals, are among many facilities where services have come to a grinding halt due to the strike.

Disgruntled employees are demanding a wage increase of between 10 and 12% but the employer has offered a 4.7% hike.

Patients who came for their appointments gathered outside the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, with some healthcare workers allegedly refusing to let them in.

Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, some staffers at Tembisa Hospital have also abandoned their posts to join the wage-related strike.

They accused the government of putting the lives of patients at risk by refusing to meet their wage demands.