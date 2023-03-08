Child rape-accused Ackerman says boys who gave ‘massages’ were ‘streetwise’

Closing arguments were heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, with Gerhard Ackerman facing over 730 counts of rape, attempted murder, and sex trafficking, among other charges.

_Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse._

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for accused child rape kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has argued that some of his alleged victims are not ordinary teenagers and should be treated like adults instead.

The Johannesburg High Court heard closing arguments in the case against Ackerman on Tuesday, where he faces over 730 counts of rape, attempted murder, sex trafficking, and other charges.

Ackerman is accused of pimping teenage boys in what he claimed was a massage parlour, linking them with adult men for massages that would escalate to sexual acts.

His co-accused who was also one of his clients, advocate Paul Kennedy, died by suicide last year while out on bail.

BOYS WERE ‘MATURE’

The pivot of Ackerman’s argument is that the boys employed to give adult men massages which would end in what he called a "happy ending" were all 16 years and above, which is the age of consent in South Africa.

However, that argument may not hold, as the court heard how he employed boys as young as 14 and exposed them to Kennedy knowing he was HIV positive.

In their closing argument, Ackerman’s lawyers argued that due to their "streetwise" nature and maturity, the boys were not ordinary teenagers.

But state advocate Valencia Dube dismissed this idea.

“They were vulnerable. And some of them leaving school was not because they wanted to. It was circumstances beyond their control that they couldn’t get out of,” Dube argued.

Judge Mahomed Ismail told the court he would need time to apply himself. Judgement will be handed down next month.