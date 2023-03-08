Charlotte Maxeke patients fear for their health as Nehawu protest continues

Operations at the hospital came to a halt on Wednesday as workers affiliated with Nehawu downed tools over wages.

JOHANNESBURG - Patients who were turned away at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital said that they feared that the strike would prevent them from receiving medical help for time to come.

On Wednesday, operations at the hospital came to a halt as workers affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) abandoned their posts striking over wages.

The trade union has been demonstrating across the country for days for a 10% salary increase, while the employer is offering 4.7%.

Patients were turned back by security at the facility, who told them that there was no staff available to provide them with medical care.

The patients said this brought them fear as they missed their appointments to collect medication, while others could not get their chemotherapy.

One patient told Eyewitness News that the uncertainty would also cost him financially.

"If I spend coming here, then I will have another cost spending here again."

A parent who brought her son to the hospital said that while she was given medication for his possible appendicitis, he could not get his scans.

Patients have been told to return on Thursday, and if the protest continues, they may have to come again on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nehawu maintains it's committed to a peaceful strike, despite reports of disruptions.

In Khayelitsha, over 200 workers demonstrated outside a clinic.

One of the Nehawu members members was arrested yesterday when they were trying to disrupt operations at Khayelitsha hospital and is now appearing at Khayelitsha magistrate court this morning. They are being prevented from entering the premises in their numbers by the police. pic.twitter.com/b0ldesLgsT ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 8, 2023

It's understood the public service employer has invited the union back to the negotiating table on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Nehawu's Western Cape secretary, Baxolile Mali has accused police of wasting state resources following the court appearance of a union member arrested outside the Khayelitsha hospital on Tuesday.

“Now they went to court and there were no charges. Yesterday, he was released on bail, and today there are no charges. So that’s abuse of state resources. You just arrest people whereas you know that you know there is no case to pursue. So the comrade has actually been cleared because there is no case.”

