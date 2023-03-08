Agrizzi makes virtual appearance for judicial inquiry but matter postponed again

Angelo Agrizzi did make an appearance before the court via a video link on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The judicial inquiry into graft-accused Angelo Agrizzi’s absence from court over the last two-and-a-half years and the resultant delays have hit another snag.

The inquiry kicked off briefly on Tuesday but was then postponed to Wednesday to secure Agrizzi’s attendance virtually.

It’s now been postponed again though.

He and his legal team maintain that the reason he hasn’t made any appearances up until now is due to his ill health. And he certainly looked the part appearing from his bed, surrounded by medical equipment and with a nurse beside him.

Proceedings didn’t wind up going ahead though.

The inquiry had been set down for three days this week, but the court has now postponed it sine die, saying that it needs more time.

New dates are yet to be allocated.