Accused in deadly Rosettenville shootout matter asks court for birthday song

Andrew Thobolo, the eldest among the accused, turned 68 on Wednesday. He rose to tell Judge William Karam that he knows that he cannot get any cake, but asked if the court could sing for him.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the alleged cash-in-transit robbers arrested in the deadly Rosettenville shootout asked the Johannesburg High Court to sing happy birthday for him.

Andrew Thobolo is one of 10 men who were arrested in February last year, allegedly while on their way to carry out a heist.

The men fled to Rosettenville to what police believe was their safe house where eight suspects were killed in a shootout.

Four of the accused have put in a request for Legal Aid representation.

On Wednesday, the court was set to establish whether Phendulani Mvubu, Mike Ngwadi, Khulekani Nkosi and Andrew Thobolo would be represented by Legal Aid following their application.

State prosecutor Rotondwa Phungo told the court that the men’s application had been processed and was successful.

The gang of 10 is facing eight counts of murder, possession of unlicenced firearms and prohibited ammunition, and conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Thobolo is the eldest among the men, turning 68 on Wednesday.

He rose to tell Judge William Karam that he knows he cannot get any cake, but asked if the court could sing for him.

Judge Karam told Thobolo that it is not a birthday party for there to be singing but wished him a happy birthday.

The judge chuckled as he postponed the matter to 21 April for pre-trial proceedings.