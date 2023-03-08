'A 10% increase will help us recover from COVID': Protesting Nehawu workers

Nurses and health practitioners affiliated with Nehawu and Denosa said a wage increase would go a long way in helping their families.

JOHANNESBURG - National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and Denosa (Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa) members who are on strike demanding a 10% wage increase, said the increment would help recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the government has insisted that it can only offer a 4.7% raise.

Nurses and health practitioners at the Tembisa hospital have been protesting from the beginning of the week, in a bid to have their demands met.

Tembisa hospital nurses said that a 10% increment would go a long way in assisting their families.

One healthcare worker said he has been struggling to make ends meet ever since he received a salary cut.

"A 3% is just an insult to the workers. I have the money today and tomorrow that money is finished."

Another worker said she was concerned about the government's reluctance to meet them halfway.

"We can't afford our houses and petrol. It's a government of dictatorship."

They said they would be returning to the streets on Thursday, in a bid to have their demands met.