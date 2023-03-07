SA needs a rethink on policing, says Winde after Cele clings to post

"The current police minister [Bheki Cele] has shown that he has no appetite to combat crime or create safer communities across our province."

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday he was disappointed that Bheki Cele had retained his post as police minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle on Monday night, with 20 changes to the executive.

Winde said that the country needed a rethink on policing.

"The ongoing increase in crime, quarter after quarter, never changing in our country, really needs a focus and a change. I think our safety plan is showing that difference where we have a small intervention compared to the size of the South African Police Service, we can actually start to make a dent in the murder crime increase."

Winde said the provincial government would continue to fight for the devolution of policing powers to provinces and municipalities.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen agreed with this.

"It is regrettable that President Ramaphosa did not use this excellent opportunity to appoint a capable and new minister of police to take policing into a new dimension. Residents are yearning for a trustworthy, reliable, fully resourced, well-trained, and professional service."

Allen believed that residents deserve better.

"The current minister has shown that he has no appetite to combat crime or create safer communities across our province. We will continue to hold the minister and the South African Police Service accountable as they cannot continue to fail their residents."