New electricity minister Ramokgopa can’t promise a quick fix for load shedding

The minister in the presidency for electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says he will share the load shedding crisis plan with the public.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Monday night he would unveil an implementation plan shortly to deal with load shedding.

Ramaokgopa who was unveiled as the inaugural Electricity Minister during President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle on Monday night.

He will be tasked with all aspects of the electricity crisis response as Eskom battles ageing infrastructure, governance issues and dwindling generation capacity.

The country's unprecedented loadshedding is believed to have cost the economy billions of rands.

This year, South Africa has seen the highest levels of blackouts to date since the concept of load shedding was introduced by government in 2007.

Ramaphosa said during his address that Ramokgopa would expedite plans to ensure the country is more energy secure.

“The minister will work with Eskom leadership to turn around the performance of existing power stations and to accelerate the procurement of new generation capacity, working with all colleagues,” he said.

While Ramokgopa is yet to share the details of his implementation plan, he is expected to involve Eskom officials - the private sector and opposition parties when he kicks off high level talks with stakeholders...

“Will load shedding end tomorrow? No. It’s definitely not going to go away. But as the president says, the severity and regularity of load shedding is something that’s on our radar and we will share with you our implementation plan. The resources and which entitles are responsible, which parts of society will take the lead and ultimately the executive authority - I’ll drive that,” he told Eyewitness News on Monday night.

Ramokgopa will be sworn into office on Tuesday.