Hill-Lewis hopes new transport minister will prioritise Cape Town's rail service

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday he hoped that newly appointed Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga would prioritise getting Cape Town's rail operations back on track.

The metro also wants the devolution of passenger rail to the City to be sped up.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle on Monday night, with 20 changes to the executive.

Chikunga takes over the reins from Fikile Mbalula, who was appointed African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general last year.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis is adamant about the city taking over Prasa's duties in the city.

"I will write to the new minister today to welcome her to her post and to ask her to pay special and urgent attention to the devolution of rail to the City of Cape Town."

Hill-Lewis said that passenger rail had collapsed and was now servicing just 2% of commuters daily when it should be the backbone of public transport.

"Rail services have collapsed by 97% in the city and indeed across cities in South Africa and it is urgent that she pay attention to making progress on the Cabinet’s commitment to devolve passenger rail to Cape Town so that we can get cracking with building a reliable, safe rail system in our city."