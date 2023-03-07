GDP contracts by 1.3% in Q4 of 2022

The biggest contributing factor to the contraction was a drop in economic activity in a number of industries

JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa says the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This far surpasses previous predictions by some economists of a 0.4% contraction.

The biggest contributing factor is a drop in economic activity in a number of industries, notably in finance, real estate, and business services.

Stats SA released the final GDP results for 2022 in Pretoria a short while ago.