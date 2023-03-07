Agrizzi ordered to appear virtually for inquiry into absence from court cases

The court could force Angelo Agrizzi to appear in court now that there is an inquiry into his failure to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that Angelo Agrizzi must appear before it virtually for an inquiry into his absence from the dock over the past two-and-half-years and the ensuing delays.

Agrizzi hasn’t made an appearance in the dock for either of the two cases he’s accused in since late 2020, owing to his apparent ill health.

Now, he’s facing an inquiry that could ultimately see the court force his attendance and the start of the trial proceedings.

The hearing got under way on Tuesday, but it’s now been adjourned for Agrizzi’s attendance.

Advocate Mannie Witz, for Angelo Agrizzi, kicked off Tuesday’s proceedings with an opening address in which he laid out the protracted history of his client’s absence, dating back to October 2020, when he was hospitalised for what turned out to be almost two months.

State advocate, Arno Rossouw, subsequently raised an objection to these proceedings going ahead without Agrizzi, who was again not in court.

And ultimately, the court has now ruled that if possible, he must attend even if he does so virtually.

The case is set to resume on Wednesday when further details about how the process will unfold will be revealed.