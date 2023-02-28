Weaker rand a factor as March fuel price hike to hit motorists in the pocket

The mineral resources and energy department has announced that the price of both grades of fuel are set to go up by R1.27 per litre.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists will have to dig deeper into their pockets at the pumps from Wednesday.

The department’s Robert Maake said that diesel was also set to increase by 30.38 cents per litre.

"... the higher prices of petrol compared to diesel and illuminating paraffin in the international market. This is mainly due to the lower petrol inventory levels globally and closures of refineries in some countries for seasonal maintenance."

Maake said that the weaker rand against the US dollar contributed more than 50 cents to the prices of all petroleum products.