Section 194 inquiry shielding Gordhan from giving evidence, says Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's counsel, Advocate Dali Mpfou, said that Pravin Gordhan’s evidence would be relevant to the hearings because the inquiry into her fitness to hold office was based on his allegations against her.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that the committee conducting the Section 194 inquiry was "shielding" minister Pravin Gordhan from giving evidence.

Her counsel, Advocate Dali Mpfou, said that Gordhan’s evidence would be relevant to the hearings because the inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office was based on his allegations against her.

Witness Bianca Mvuyana - who investigated Gordhan and the so-called Sars “rogue unit” – has also come to Mkhwebane’s defence at the inquiry.

Gordhan was South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner when the unit was established.

The Section 194 inquiry spent most of Monday going through details of the so-called rogue unit and Gordhan’s involvement.

Advocate Dali Mpofu said that it would only make sense for Gordhan - a former Sars commissioner - to give evidence about the unit since he made allegations against Mkhwebane.

"Mr Gordhan actually, we said earlier that he’s the source of why we are here, although he’s being shielded to come and substantiate it here," Mpofu said.

Investigator Bianca Mvuyana, during her evidence, said that she felt offended when her report was called into question.

"It’s offensive as I stated of even the allegation that I was involved in a conspiracy or vendetta against a person I don’t know," Mvuyana said.

The hearings will continue on Tuesday morning with more evidence from Mvuyana, who also defended Mkhwebane against allegations of harassment and misconduct.