Ramaphosa can't feign ignorance about Eskom corruption claims - Maimane

A former MP, Mmusi Maimane on Monday called on Parliament to get to the bottom of allegations made by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in a damning television interview aired on eNCA last week.

CAPE TOWN - Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane said that President Cyril Ramaphosa could not feign ignorance about the corruption allegations swirling around Eskom and should answer questions in Parliament when he appeared for his first question and answer session for the year, next week.

A former MP, Maimane on Monday called on Parliament to get to the bottom of allegations made by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter in a damning television interview aired on eNCA last week.

He's also laid a criminal complaint at the Cape Town police station to force authorities to get the necessary evidence from De Ruyter and ministers Pravin Gordhan and Gwede Mantashe.

READ MORE:

• Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims

• De Ruyter affidavit shows ANC was responsible for load shedding, says ActionSA

• DA submits PAIA application over De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims

• ANC leaders upset by Andre de Ruyter’s scathing criticism of the party

• De Ruyter’s immediate exit ‘proved his incompetence’, says Mbalula

• De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect

"The first question the president must answer when he comes for the question and answer session is what did he know. He can't just sit on the sidelines while South Africans are sitting in stage 6. Therefore that committee must be tasked with subpoenaing those individuals. But ultimately what the criminal process must do, it must go interview Mr De Ruyter so that he furnishes the police with an appropriate affidavit that goes from there."

Meanwhile, Maimane said that if De Ruyter had in fact already opened a case, the police must provide the case number and details of the investigation so far.

"I must be furnished with that case number as a complainant because that's part of why we are here, to register as a complainant. And then furthermore I must be supplied with the evidence that that did in fact take place. And then I want to understand from the police commissioner what action was taken."