Network outage leaves parts of Gauteng without internet

Vumatel said it had been experiencing a network outage on its network in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng have been left without internet due to network problems.

It said that technicians are attending to the issue.

Service provider Afrihost and Mweb have reported similar issues, with services already back in many areas.

Vumatel Outage



Please note clients on the Vumatel network in Gauteng will experience no connectivity. Engineers are working on resolving this issue as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/clNdHXDsNL ' Afrihost (@Afrihost) February 28, 2023