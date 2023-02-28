Go

Network outage leaves parts of Gauteng without internet

Vumatel said it had been experiencing a network outage on its network in Gauteng.

© fizkes/123rf.com
28 February 2023 11:23

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of Gauteng have been left without internet due to network problems.

It said that technicians are attending to the issue.

Service provider Afrihost and Mweb have reported similar issues, with services already back in many areas.

