More police officers to be deployed at CT hijacking hotspots: JP Smith

He said that the increased deployment was a way to tackle the increase in the number of hijackings in the metro.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that more police officers would soon be deployed to hotspot areas, following a spike in hijackings.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for an attempted hijacking in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

On Sunday, metro police officers driving down Highlands Drive towards the Jakes Gerwel Intersection were flagged down by an elderly man who jumped out of his car.

He told the officers that three suspects attempted to hijack his car and one of them beat him over the head with an unknown object.

The elderly man managed to point out one of the suspects who ran into oncoming cars when he saw the officers approaching.

Smith said that officers were quick to act.

"Our weekly enforcement efforts show a consistent arrest rate week-on-week as officers patrol the roads and communities. The number of hijackings seem to be on the increase and our officers will prioritise hotspot areas during patrols."