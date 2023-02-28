Mavundla pans eThekwini municipality leadership over infrastructure failures

Philani Mavundla said he planned to expose information about the city’s failures in a court case where ActionSA sought to compel the municipality to fix damaged infrastructure, especially its beach sewer crisis.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla said that the municipality had a clueless leadership that failed to run the city.

Mavundla was also the chairperson for Human Settlements, Infrastructure and Spatial Planning in eThekwini's executive council.

He's now a friend of the court in the matter where ActionSA is seeking to compel the municipality to fix damaged infrastructure, especially the beach sewer crisis.

Mavundla said that he planned to reveal some information about the city's failures in court.

"You cannot have 27 wastewater plants and have two engineers that can't even audit anymore because they are so bad," Mavundla said while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the court case on Monday.

He claimed that the eThekwini metro was governed by a leadership that had no ability to resolve the city's infrastructure crisis.

"You can't be dumping over 80,000 cubic metres of sludge into the sea and think you are doing the right thing. It means you really don't know what you are doing. You can't have 24 wastewater plants that aren't licensed."

Eyewitness News reached out to the metro for comment.