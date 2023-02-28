Gerhard Ackerman tells court he warned boys against having sex with Paul Kennedy

Gerhard Ackerman faces three counts of attempted murder for allegedly handing boys over to Kennedy for sexual acts whilst he knew that Kennedy was HIV positive.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The man standing trial for allegedly running a child rape ring has told the court that he warned his alleged victims from having sex with prominent human rights lawyer, Paul Kennedy, because he knew that he was HIV positive.

Gerhard Ackerman faces three counts of attempted murder for allegedly handing boys over to Kennedy for sexual acts whilst he knew that Kennedy was HIV positive.

He also has to answer to more than 730 counts of rape, sex trafficking and production and distribution of child porn.

He has admitted to having Kennedy as a client but said that he was running a massage parlour where teenage boys would attend to adult men, which often escalated to rape.

Kennedy, who was one of the prominent lawyers at the state capture commission and an acting judge, was charged along with Ackerman but died by suicide while out on bail last year.

One of the admissions made by Ackerman was that he was aware that unprotected sex had a high risk of HIV transmission.

After admitting to this, Ackerman went on to tell the court that when he linked a 15-year-old boy with Kennedy for a massage, he knew that Kennedy was HIV positive.

But he said that he explicitly told the boy not to have sex with any of the clients because of his age.

"Then he told but he wants to do it because he's actually gay and his father doesn't know it, so I told him: 'look, you can't do it, definitely not on my premises but even if you go to clients, I don't want you to do it because of your age'. He insisted that he wants to do it."

Ackerman told the court that 90% of the clients at his so-called massage parlour expected the boys to give what he called a happy ending, in the form of fondling.