Gauteng Health MEC condemns attack on nurse at Helen Joseph Hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has condemned the attack on a nurse at Helen Joseph Hospital.

It's understood that the health worker was stabbed in the abdomen by two men, who appeared to be escorting a wounded patient in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attackers approached the nurse, who went outside for a comfort break, and attempted to rob him of his cell phone before stabbing him.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said this was an act of hooliganism and criminality, and urged police to trace the assailants, as the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The nurse is in a stable condition.

"The MEC has described the incident as being very disgraceful that people who had come to seek help for their friend who had a stab wound on his hand can turn and harm those that are meant to help them," said the Gauteng Department of Health’s Motalatale Modiba.