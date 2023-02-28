Gauteng Health MEC condemns attack on nurse at Helen Joseph Hospital
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the nurse was stabbed in the abdomen by two men who were escorting someone who had a stab wound on his hand.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng's Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has condemned the attack on a nurse at Helen Joseph Hospital.
It's understood that the health worker was stabbed in the abdomen by two men, who appeared to be escorting a wounded patient in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The attackers approached the nurse, who went outside for a comfort break, and attempted to rob him of his cell phone before stabbing him.
Nkomo-Ralehoko said this was an act of hooliganism and criminality, and urged police to trace the assailants, as the incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
The nurse is in a stable condition.
"The MEC has described the incident as being very disgraceful that people who had come to seek help for their friend who had a stab wound on his hand can turn and harm those that are meant to help them," said the Gauteng Department of Health’s Motalatale Modiba.