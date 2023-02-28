Fierce public sector wage battle ahead as unions table demands

At least four unions, including teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa, health union Hospersa as well as the Public Servants Association (PSA), want a 10% increase across the board.

JOHANNESBURG - Another fierce public sector wage battle may be on the cards as some unions table double-digit demands for the 2023/24 financial year.

At least four unions, including teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa, health union Hospersa as well as the Public Servants Association (PSA), want a 10% increase across the board.

The demands come on the back of government's initial offer of 4.7%.

Union leaders want the 10% wage increase to take effect at the start of April.

The consolidated demands by the four unions also include an increase in the housing allowance, up to R2,500.

The baseline for the housing allowance currently stands at R1,200 since 2015, with annual increases in line with inflation but the public service unions don't believe the baseline takes into account the high property prices and rising interest rates.

Government's draft proposal for a three-year wage agreement offers the 4.7% salary adjustment from 2023/24 to 2025/26.

But unions want a single-term agreement amid a trust deficit after government reneged on the 2018 agreement.

Meanwhile, unions under federations Cosatu and Saftu are missing from the current negotiations, which kicked off earlier this month, still citing a dispute over the 2022/23 financial year.

The two federations are threatening an indefinite strike from next week.