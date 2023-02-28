De Ruyter allegations should lead to another inquiry - Lehohla

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla has been scathing in his criticism of Andre de Ruyter, saying that he should not have been appointed in the first place but he said that despite this, De Ruyter had revealed information that needed to be investigated.

Lehohla has been scathing in his criticism of De Ruyter, saying that he should not have been appointed in the first place.

"De Ruyter was not good for Eskom at all. He was less qualified to go into that environment. Whoever parachuted him has to answer as to why they parachuted him without any clearance, without any qualifications."

But he said that despite this, De Ruyter had revealed information that needed to be investigated.

"Because he has revealed the secrets and this opens up another Zondo Commission. This is even deep than the state capture commission if you think about it. This is plunging millions of households into serious energy hunger and De Ruyter has just opened up to that."

De Ruyter, in an interview with eNCA and in an affidavit, has released scathing allegations about the African National Congress (ANC) benefitting from Eskom.

The governing party has given him seven days to provide names and details, failing which it will turn to the courts.