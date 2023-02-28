Case against elderly man accused of raping Piketberg girl (12) postponed

The 79-year-old man from the West Coast town of Redelinghuys was arrested in April last year. The accused has not yet pleaded and therefore cannot be named.

CAPE TOWN - There's been a development in the case against an elderly man facing charges of rape, sexual assault and the grooming of a 12-year-old girl in Piketberg.

The 79-year-old man from the West Coast town of Redelinghuys was arrested in April last year.

The accused has not yet pleaded and therefore cannot be named.

The 79-year-old accused appeared in the Malmesbury Regional Court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed to June for trial.

Adult and minor witnesses will be called to testify against him.

The accused, an artist, is well-known in the Piketberg area.

It's understood he lured children from neighbouring farms by offering them fruit, food and money.

The elderly man will remain behind bars until his next appearance.