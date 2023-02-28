At least 4 cartels operating within Eskom - report

An investigation has allegedly revealed the cartels being responsible for some of the malpractice and sabotage at Eskom facilities.

CAPE TOWN - The Daily Maverick said it had evidence that at least four criminal cartels had been operating within Eskom for many years.

The publication said the cartels were responsible for some of the malpractice and sabotage at Eskom facilities, while equipment was often bought without the actual machinery arriving.

This comes after former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made explosive allegations against a senior African National Congress (ANC) member who he claimed was involved in internal corruption.

The Daily Maverick's Kevin Bloom has been investigating Eskom.

"Patterns clearly point to one involvement of a minister, we strongly feel two are involved and think that both are involved, at the moment we have intelligence on this to provide evidence to confirm this."

Bloom said that the cartel’s operations were untraceable through forensic audits.

"They have insiders in certain power stations, often a senior engineer in a distribution or generation division.

"From there, bribes are paid all the way down the line - there are a lot of operations that they perform - they have people all through the lines to sign off Eskom's forms."