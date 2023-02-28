Alleged child rape ring leader now facing 738 charges after being cleared of two

Gerhard Ackerman is standing trial for allegedly luring teenage boys and linking them with adult men who would perform lewd sexual acts on them.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The 52-year-old man accused of running a child rape ring now stands to be convicted of two fewer counts after he was found not guilty of them.

One of his clients was prominent human rights lawyer and acting judge, Paul Kennedy.

Initially, Ackerman’s charge sheet had 740 counts of charges ranging from rape, sex trafficking and attempted murder.

However, on Monday Judge Mahomed Ismail acquitted him of two rape charges with reference to oral sex with two boys.

That is because during their testimony in-camera, the boys did not mention the oral sex but only testified on the penetration by Ackerman, which the court found to be grounds of acquittal.

As a result, Ackerman now faces 738 counts.

On Monday, he admitted to raping one of the 16-year-olds.

"It's strange, I've never actually taken videos while I'm having sex with somebody. This was the first time," Ackerman told the court.

Ackerman has pleaded ignorance on South Africa’s laws on sex with a minor, saying that he was under the impression that 16-year-olds could give consent.

He will continue with his testimony on Tuesday morning.