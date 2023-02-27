uMhlathuze residents warned to avoid abandoned quarry after two drownings

Infamously known as the Nseleni Quarry Dam, the area became a famous weekend meeting spot where residents came to drink, have picnics and take a swim.

DURBAN - Residents of uMhlathuze were warned to stay away from an abandoned mine quarry following a double drowning incident.

Over the weekend, search and rescue teams recovered two adult males who were believed to have drowned in the dam.

One man was rescued but later died at a clinic, while another was found already dead in the water.

This was despite repeated warnings from the local municipality.

Municipality spokesperson for uMhlathuze, Bongani Gina, said that water tests taken at the dam showed that it was not safe for swimming.

"We continue to plead with residents of Nseleni and the surroundings to avoid swimming at this unprotected dam because no one knows how dangerous it is, how deep it is and what's in it."

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Onthenjiswa Ngcobo, said that an inquest docket was opened for one of the men who drowned in the dam.

She said that it was believed that the incident involved a man who was swimming with his friends, who got into difficulty.