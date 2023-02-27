Swallows win away game at last

The 'Beautiful Birds' beat Chippa United 2-1 in a Gqeberha clash between the teams immediately above the relegation zone.

JOHANNNESBURG - Famed Soweto club Swallows ditched an unwanted record on Sunday when they became the last club to win an away match in the South African Premiership this season.

Success for Swallows came after drawing four matches, losing six and scoring just two goals in 10 away league outings.

Kagiso Malinga was the two-goal star for the winners, but he played down his contribution, saying "all I am interested in is our next match against Orlando Pirates this Friday".

Swallows' German coach Ernst Middendorp hailed Malinga, calling him "a crucial link between our defence and attack".

Founded in 1946 and once strong trophy contenders, Swallows are the third oldest club among the 16 currently in the Premiership after AmaZulu (formed in 1932) and Pirates (1937).