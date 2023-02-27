SA being greylisted by FATF not that dire - Ramaphosa

South Africa was added to the notorious list along with Nigeria on Friday, after being found to fall short of international standards for combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa being greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was less dire than some would suggest.

In his weekly newsletter, the president said that it was an opportunity for the country to strengthen the fight against financial crimes.

President Ramaphosa said that he was aware that placing South Africa on the FATF's list of nations facing increased monitoring had caused much concern about the state of the country’s financial institutions, law enforcement agencies and investment environment.

But while he recognised that the situation was concerning, Ramaphosa said that it was not that dire.

Ramaphosa said that the fundamentals were in place to address the issues raised by the FATF and government knew what it needed to do to get off the list.

South Africa has been party to the global anti-money laundering watchdog for 20 years as part of its commitment to combating criminal activity domestically and across the world.

The president said that government was determined to do what it needed to to get off the list as quickly as possible.

He said that this was important, not only for the country’s international standing but also for its own ability to fight crime locally.

